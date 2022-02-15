Firefighting Foam Distributor Says Insurer Must Pay MDL Bills

By Daniel Tay (February 15, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- An Austin-based distributor of firefighting foam asked a Texas federal court Tuesday to find that its insurer must cover its legal defense against a multidistrict litigation alleging that the foam it distributed contaminated drinking water. A firefighting foam distributor wants its insurer to cover its defense against multidistrict litigation accusing it of contaminating drinking water. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Shambaugh & Son LP, a contracting company that distributed the foam being litigated in another suit, has not yet been named as a defendant in the underlying litigation, but it was served a subpoena in the case that triggered Steadfast Insurance Co.'s duty to...

