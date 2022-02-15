10th Circ. Won't Revive Champion Dog Food False Ad Suit

By Dave Simpson (February 15, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit refused Tuesday to revive a proposed class action alleging Champion Petfoods USA Inc. misled consumers through claims made on the packaging of its dog food, finding that some of the claims are nonactionable puffery while others were overly subjective. In a unanimous published decision, the panel sided with a Colorado federal judge who nixed all seven claims from a group of dog food buyers. The panel said that the packaging claims, that the pet food is "fresh" and "regional," are not subject to measurement. "No reasonable consumer would find Champion's packaging misleading merely because the ingredients contained some...

