Atty's Judicial Barbs Ruled Enough To Merit Suspension

By Brandon Lowrey (February 16, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A California lawyer who was accused of misogyny after he called a female judge's ruling "succubustic" should be suspended from practicing law — not for implying the judge was a sexual demon, but for falsely attacking the integrity of the bench, the State Bar Court has ruled. San Diego-based attorney Ben Pavone had leveled the criticism after Orange County Superior Court Judge Carmen Luege denied his motion for attorney fees for his work representing the plaintiff in a sexual harassment trial. The colorful language that received the most attention in national media was protected rhetorical hyperbole because, for instance, Pavone was...

