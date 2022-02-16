With New Ruling, A Gov't Contract May Not Mean What It Says

By John Prairie and Ryan Frazee (February 16, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- Doing business with the federal government may have just become even more complicated. Navigating the complex regulatory regime in the Federal Acquisition Regulation was never easy, but typically contractors could safely assume the terms expressly set forth in their contracts would ultimately govern their rights and obligations vis-à-vis the federal government. A recent decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in JKB Solutions and Services LLC v. U.S. States has called that assumption into question.[1] A bedrock principle of contractual relationships is that parties are generally free to negotiate the terms that govern their relationship with each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS