GHG Metric Ruling Won't Thwart FERC Pipeline Review Shift

By Keith Goldberg (February 16, 2022, 7:14 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's move to bolster climate change reviews of natural gas projects won't be derailed by a recent court decision blunting a government tool for gauging greenhouse gas pollution costs, although the legal uncertainty may affect how aggressively FERC uses that tool, agency watchers say. FERC is scheduled to unveil a long-awaited revision of its 1999 pipeline approval policy at its monthly open meeting on Thursday along with a policy outlining how the agency should consider GHG emissions in its gas infrastructure project reviews. FERC sought extensive feedback on climate issues in a lengthy public comment process during...

