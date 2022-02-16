La. Residents Want 5th Circ. Redo For Cleanup Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 16, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- The residents of a New Orleans subdivision have asked the Fifth Circuit for an en banc rehearing in their lawsuit alleging that the city has failed to properly clean up and maintain a landfill situated below their homes. In a rehearing petition filed Tuesday, residents of Gordon Plaza Inc., a predominantly Black community in New Orleans, argued that the appellate court erred in its decision upholding a lower court's conclusion that the city's operations and maintenance activities — or O&M — on the landfill qualified as "removal actions." The Environmental Protection Agency defines O&M activities separately from removal actions, the residents...

