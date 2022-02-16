11th Circ. Backs Siemens' $13M Jury Win In Contract Row

By Nathan Hale (February 16, 2022, 8:28 PM EST) -- Siemens Energy Inc. will hold on to a $13.2 million verdict in a dispute with a Canadian oilfield services company over a failed contract for coal gasification equipment, after the Eleventh Circuit affirmed key rulings made by a trial court before the case went before a jury. Despite concluding the district court made one noteworthy error in its findings, the appeals court affirmed all of the disputed rulings in a 47-page published opinion released Tuesday. The three-judge panel said the lower court did not abuse its discretion when it excluded plaintiff Secure Energy Inc.'s expert witness, entered summary judgment in Siemens'...

