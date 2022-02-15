Altria Says FTC Judge Tossed Challenge To $12.8B Juul Deal

By Dave Simpson (February 15, 2022, 9:54 PM EST) -- Altria Group Inc. said Tuesday that a Federal Trade Commission's in-house judge has dismissed a challenge to its $12.8 billion purchase of a 35% stake in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. — a decision subject to review by the commission and appealable in U.S courts of appeal. The FTC did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Its April 2020 enforcement action alleges that Altria's acquisition of the multibillion-dollar stake in Juul was part of an illegal agreement between the companies not to compete. "Following a three-week trial, the [administrative law judge] found that the evidence failed to sustain the alleged...

