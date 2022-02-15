Olympic Skater Beats Investor Suit Over Hybrid Token Sales

By Hailey Konnath (February 15, 2022, 10:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge sided on Tuesday with retired Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno and threw out an investor suit accusing a cryptocurrency company he co-founded of fraudulent token sales, ruling that the suit was filed too late. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi granted Ohno's motion to dismiss with prejudice the complaint lodged by buyers of Hybrid Trade Ltd.'s digital token, known as "Hybrid Tokens," or HYB. Under the Securities Act of 1933, the investors had one year after the alleged conduct for some claims and two years after other alleged conduct to file suit. The judge said they did...

