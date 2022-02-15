Facebook Can't Ax Voxer's Livestream Patents Under Alice

By Dave Simpson (February 15, 2022, 10:37 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge Tuesday denied a bid by Facebook Inc. and its subsidiary Instagram LLC to invalidate under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test two of several livestreaming technology patents that the social media behemoths are accused of infringing. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel denied the platforms' motion for judgment on the pleadings that the two Voxer IP LLC patents are invalid. Facebook and Instagram argued that Voxer's U.S. Patent Nos. 8,180,030 and 10,142,270 covered only the abstract idea of storing streaming video, contending that "live television broadcasts or an individual with a videocassette recorder could view the broadcast live...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS