Commerce Scolded For Penalizing Minutes-Late Import Filings

By Grace Dixon (February 16, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the government to recalculate a slate of duties on a Turkish company's steel wire imports, reprimanding the agency for its "draconian" and "disproportionate" response when minor filings were submitted mere minutes late. In two parallel Tuesday rulings, the CIT tossed anti-dumping and countervailing duties the U.S. Department of Commerce issued on Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayi A.S.'s imports of pre-stressed concrete steel wire, often used in the construction of bridges, crane beams, stadiums and industrial buildings. Celik Halat submitted a single exhibit in anti-dumping proceedings 21 minutes late and filed the redacted version of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS