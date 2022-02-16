Pension Fund Sues For Docs On $23.8B Cerner-Oracle Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (February 16, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- A Cerner Corp. stockholder has pointed to multiple suggestions of unfair or conflicted conduct by directors and top officers in a suit filed in Delaware Chancery Court for documents relating to Oracle Corp.'s proposed $28.3 billion acquisition of the company. The complaint, filed late Tuesday by Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund, says Cerner failed to respond to a request for voluntary release of documents needed to investigate possible wrongdoing and breaches of fiduciary duty in the run-up to Oracle's all-cash, $95 per share tender offer, announced in December. Cerner, the nation's second-largest health care software and records business after Epic...

