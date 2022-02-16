Steak Chain Can't Amend Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (February 16, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge won't allow the owner of steakhouses and restaurants in Arizona, Illinois and Texas to amend its COVID-19 coverage suit, finding that new allegations about a broker's representations can't reasonably be attributed to Allianz and Axa units. U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa said Tuesday that the plain language of the policies with American Insurance Co. and Greenwich Insurance Co. gave Team 44 Restaurants adequate notice that coverage would require "actual, physical harm rather than a loss of use or access." Judge Humetewa dismissed in October Team 44's COVID-19 coverage suit against American and Greenwich, but she allowed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS