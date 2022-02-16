Ag-Focused SPAC's Offering Leads 2 IPOs Totaling $250M

By Charlie Innis (February 16, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- Agriculture-focused AXIOS Sustainable Growth led a pair of special-purpose acquisition companies that kicked off trading Wednesday, after raising a combined $250 million in initial public offerings assisted by four law firms. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. raised $150 million in an upsized IPO that offered 15 million units at $10 per unit, with guidance from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and underwriter's counsel Schiff Hardin LLP. The units are trading under "AXACU" on the New York Stock Exchange, according to the announcement. Joining AXIOS Sustainable Growth is FutureTech II Acquisition Corp., which banked $100 million selling 10 million units...

