Calif. Gets Pay-For-Delay Ban Partially Revived

By Bryan Koenig (February 16, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday partially reinstated the Golden State's ban on most so-called pay-for-delay deals by permitting the prohibition on deals struck within the state but not on those that were inked elsewhere and merely impact drug sales in California. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley agreed with the state attorney general that the pay-for-delay, or reverse payment, ban only runs afoul of the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause — which relegates control over interstate commerce to the federal government — insofar as it interferes with companies cutting patent infringement litigation settlements beyond California's borders. The trade group representing...

