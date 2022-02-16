Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Gets Pay-For-Delay Ban Partially Revived

By Bryan Koenig (February 16, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday partially reinstated the Golden State's ban on most so-called pay-for-delay deals by permitting the prohibition on deals struck within the state but not on those that were inked elsewhere and merely impact drug sales in California.

U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley agreed with the state attorney general that the pay-for-delay, or reverse payment, ban only runs afoul of the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause — which relegates control over interstate commerce to the federal government — insofar as it interferes with companies cutting patent infringement litigation settlements beyond California's borders.

The trade group representing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!