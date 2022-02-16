DOJ Pans Glenmark 'Fishing Expedition' For Grand Jury Docs

By Max Jaeger (February 16, 2022, 1:59 PM EST) -- Prosecutors asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday to reject Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' "fishing expedition" into grand jury materials that led to price-fixing charges against the drugmaker and competitor Teva. Glenmark says the government has incorrectly amended the indictment to add other drugs beyond the pravastatin cholesterol treatment that forms the basis of the feds' charge, and it wants to know what the grand jury was shown. But the government argued Tuesday that Glenmark already took that tack, and was rejected, when it tried and failed to get the trial severed. "In denying Glenmark's motion for severance and misjoinder, the court rejected...

