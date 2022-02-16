Pa. County Can Choose How Long It Insures Ex-Jail Doc

By Matthew Santoni (February 16, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's Lackawanna County will only have to pay for three years of medical malpractice insurance after a contract with the medical provider for its county prison ended, since that was a reasonable amount of time given the state's two-year statute of limitations, the Commonwealth Court ruled Wednesday. The appellate panel found the Court of Common Pleas had not erred by only requiring the county to cover three years of "tail" insurance for Correctional Care Inc. instead of the seven years CCI wanted, since the contract for CCI to provide services at the Lackawanna County Prison was silent on how long the...

