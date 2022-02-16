Washington State Ban On Boat Sewage Dumping Upheld

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 16, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday upheld a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finding that allowed Washington state to prohibit commercial and recreational vessels from discharging their sewage into Puget Sound. The American Waterways Operators had challenged the EPA's finding that adequate sewage removal and sewage treatment facilities are reasonably available in Puget Sound. Before the Evergreen State could declare the Puget Sound a "no-discharge zone" for boats, it had to secure that finding from the EPA. The court had previously remanded the decision to the EPA, saying it had inappropriately failed to consider costs associated with the no-discharge zone. After reconsideration,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS