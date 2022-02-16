ITC Clears Black & Decker In Stud Finder Patent Fight

By Adam Lidgett (February 16, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has found that Black & Decker's stud finders, metal detectors and electrical scanners didn't infringe a series of patents owned by a California manufacturer. In a Tuesday decision, the ITC affirmed an agency administrative law judge's initial determination that Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and Black & Decker Inc. didn't violate Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing certain electronic stud finders, metal detectors and electrical scanners that Zircon Corp. said infringe its U.S. patents. The ITC made the announcement by way of a notice published on Tuesday. While the ITC's opinion itself...

