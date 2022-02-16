Agency Withdraws Visa Suit On Behalf Of Teen Basketball Star

By McCord Pagan (February 16, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- Management for an 18-year-old Filipino basketball player withdrew their North Carolina federal court lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services over the denial of his extraordinary ability visa. In a filing Tuesday, SDS Sports Agency LLC asked to dismiss with prejudice the lawsuit on behalf of Francis Leo Lopez because they've "found alternative resolution," without elaborating. The development comes just over two weeks after the case was filed, which accused the government of discounting the athlete's achievements because of his youth. SDS Sports said Lopez, a member of the Philippine national basketball team, was the youngest player to participate in an...

