Knobbe Martens Seeks $9.8M Fees For $6.5M Nomadix IP Win

By Jasmin Jackson (February 16, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- Knobbe Martens has urged a California federal judge to award the firm nearly $10 million in fees for securing network device maker Nomadix a $6.5 million win in a patent suit against technology provider Guest-Tek over unpaid royalties. In a motion filed Tuesday, Knobbe Martens said the bid for the $9.8 million fee award is reasonable because the attorneys successfully guided network equipment maker Nomadix Inc. through a complex dispute with Guest-Tek Interactive Entertainment Ltd. over the use of Nomadix's patented hotel internet software. A California federal jury awarded Nomadix $6.5 million in December, finding that Guest-Tek had breached a December...

