Feds Rapped Over Bid To Pause Diversity Visa Court Orders

By Khorri Atkinson (February 17, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Visa lottery winners are pushing back against the Biden administration's bid to pause the implementation of two D.C. federal court orders for the U.S. Department of State to process and issue thousands of delayed diversity visas before October while the White House seeks to overturn the rulings at the D.C. Circuit. In two similar but separate briefs filed this week, the diversity visa winners argued that granting the U.S. Department of State's request for a stay pending appeal of the orders issued more than three months ago would cause further delay and possible forfeiture of their opportunity to get visas this fiscal...

