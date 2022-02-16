Boston Firefighters Say 3M, DuPont Hid PFAS Cancer Risk

By Max Jaeger (February 16, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- A group of Boston-area firefighters on Tuesday accused 3M, DuPont and a host of other manufacturers of exposing them to cancer-causing compounds despite allegedly knowing for decades that the chemicals are dangerous. The federal suit marks the latest legal issue for manufacturers and distributors of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a family of so-called forever chemicals linked with cancers, decreased fertility, developmental delays in children, and other health issues. "Defendants, including specifically 3M and DuPont, have long known about the serious and significant impacts to health caused by exposure to PFAS, having conducted study after study on the exposure and...

