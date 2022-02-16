Biden Pauses Vax, Test Rules For US Travelers From Ukraine

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 16, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- The Biden administration said Tuesday it won't require air travelers from Ukraine to the U.S. to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination if they are American citizens or permanent residents, citing concerns of a Russian invasion of the European nation. U.S. citizens in Ukraine should leave immediately using commercial or other privately available transport, the administration advises in a message posted on the website for the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. "The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable due to the increased threats of Russian military action," the message stated. "Conditions can deteriorate with little notice."...

