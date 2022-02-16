Trustee For Bankrupt NHLer Seeks OK For Lender Probe

By Vince Sullivan (February 16, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- The Chapter 7 trustee for bankrupt Edmonton Oilers player Evander F. Kane asked a California judge for permission to hire a law firm on a contingency basis to investigate Sure Sports LLC, a creditor the trustee believes acted as a sports agent when providing more than $12 million in loans to Kane in violation of state laws. In a motion filed Monday, Chapter 7 trustee Fred Hjelmeset said Kane's bankruptcy estate did not have the funds to pay the firm of Putterman Yu Wang LLP to investigate the $1.2 million Sure Sports says Kane owes it on account of the financial...

