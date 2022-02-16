Digital Rights Groups Ask 11th Circ. To Nix Apple's IP Appeal

By Tiffany Hu (February 16, 2022, 9:44 PM EST) -- The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a group of law professors and others on Wednesday urged the Eleventh Circuit to reject Apple's appeal of a lower court's decision that Corellium LLC's "virtual" version of the iPhone to detect potential bugs was protected by copyright's fair use doctrine. Corellium should be allowed to copy Apple's iOS software for the purpose of security research testing without fear of legal retribution from companies that may lack incentives to fully test or disclose their own security vulnerabilities, digital rights advocacy groups EFF and Public Knowledge, along with several computer security researchers, said in a 29-page amicus brief....

