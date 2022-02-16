Nissan Braking System Stops For Nothing, Drivers Say

By Emily Field (February 16, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Nissan on Tuesday was hit with a proposed class action alleging that its emergency braking system is falsely touted as a safety feature when it in fact can suddenly cause a car to stop, creating an unpredictable hazard. The drivers say that Nissan cars equipped with a defective forward emergency braking system detect obstacles that don't exist and automatically brake needlessly. The system will also deactivate itself and distract drivers from the road, according to the suit. "In either scenario, however, the FEB system is not a safety feature, as Nissan claimed, but rather an unpredictable and unreasonable safety hazard," the...

