FTC, Weight Loss Co. Ink Deal To Safeguard Kids' Privacy

By Allison Grande (February 16, 2022, 11:14 PM EST) -- The company once called Weight Watchers has agreed to pay $1.5 million and delete personal information it's obtained without parental consent from underage users of its Kurbo program in order to resolve the Federal Trade Commission's claims that it's unlawfully gathered this data from thousands of children, according to documents filed in California federal court Wednesday. In a complaint filed alongside the parties' proposed settlement, the FTC accused WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., and its subsidiary Kurbo Inc. of violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and Section 5 of the FTC Act by collecting and indefinitely hanging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS