Ocwen To Pay $1.5M To Settle Claims Over Recorded Calls

By Katryna Perera (February 17, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- Mortgage servicer Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC has agreed to pay $1.5 million to a proposed class of California-based customers to settle claims that it recorded phone conversations with members of the proposed class without their consent. Plaintiff Gregory Franklin filed a motion for preliminary approval in California federal court on Wednesday on behalf of an estimated 37,000 customers in California who allegedly had their phone calls unlawfully recorded from Nov. 1, 2015, through Nov. 30, 2015. The settlement was reached after three years of litigation which included two rounds of mediation, several rounds of discovery and depositions and a motion to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS