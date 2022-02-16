Costco Customer Asks 9th Circ. To Recharge AirPod Ad Row

By Craig Clough (February 16, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Costco customer who filed a proposed class action claiming Apple AirPods purchased from the store were falsely advertised as having wireless charging capabilities urged the Ninth Circuit Wednesday to reverse an order tossing the claims, saying the lower court wrongly converted Costco's dismissal request into a summary judgment motion. Daryoosh Khashayar of Khashayar Law Group, who represents lead plaintiff John Thomas, told the panel during a remote appearance that U.S. District Judge Larry Alan Burns overstepped with the motion conversion and by limiting the evidence, scope and timeframe of the case. But Khashayar also had to explain to U.S. District...

