9th Circ. Questions Antitrust Injury In Golden Globes Suit

By Craig Clough (February 16, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared skeptical Wednesday of reporters' arguments accusing the organization behind the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, of monopolizing the foreign entertainment journalism market. During a hearing where the judges sat in a courtroom in Pasadena, California, but the attorneys appeared on video, one judge asked how the association's membership rules are any different from those of the Magic Castle or the White House Correspondents' Association. The reporters' suit against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association claims the nonprofit illegally carves up the Hollywood entertainment news market for its members and refuses to grant membership to reporters from competing outlets. Kjersti...

