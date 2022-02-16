9th Circ. Hears Objections To $117M Yahoo Data Breach Deal

By Lauren Berg (February 16, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- An objector to Yahoo's $117 million data breach class action settlement urged the Ninth Circuit during oral arguments Wednesday to revive his request for attorney fees, while another objector argued the company chosen to provide credit monitoring services needs to be reconsidered. An attorney for objector James McCain urged the three-judge panel to reverse a California federal judge's decision to deny his counsel $260,000 in fees after he raised the objection that class counsel's $30 million fee request was too high, which the judge then slashed to $23 million. McCain's attorney, Jason Pepe of Bandas Law Firm PC, said the district court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS