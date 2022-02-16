9th Circ. Says Manslaughter Is 'Obvious' Cause To Deport

By Nadia Dreid (February 16, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit will not step in to stop the deportation of a Mexican man who is set to be removed from the country after an immigration judge found that his manslaughter conviction counted as a "crime involving moral turpitude," calling the decision "obvious." Immigrants are eligible for removal under federal law if they are found to have committed a crime involving moral turpitude, but Jose Antonio Ortiz Narez, a former permanent resident, maintained that his California conviction for manslaughter did not rise to that level. But a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit said in a published decision Wednesday that it disagreed...

