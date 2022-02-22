Iowa Justices Focus On Causation Test In Virus Coverage Suit

By Shawn Rice (February 22, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- Iowa's justices questioned a Des Moines golf and country club and its insurer on the proper causation test to decide the "direct physical loss of or damage to property" and virus exclusion issues at the heart of two COVID-19 coverage cases alleging losses from government-imposed restrictions are covered. Iowa Supreme Court justices peppered a golf and country club and its insurer, Selective Insurance, with questions about what test to use to determine if the insurer must cover losses the club suffered during the pandemic. The court is the fourth state high court to hear a COVID-19 coverage case. (iStock) Late Monday during...

