Old Settlements Doom Some Doctors' BCBS Antitrust Claims

By Bryan Koenig (February 17, 2022, 8:42 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge culled some health care providers Wednesday from the roster of plaintiffs suing certain Blue Cross Blue Shield network members for allegedly anti-competitively divvying up the U.S. insurance market, finding the doctors and physician practices cannot get around a settlement from an earlier lawsuit. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor's summary judgment decision in favor of certain BCBS units impacts only providers who signed on to a series of settlements resolving litigation from the 2000s that accused the BCBS network of scheming to diminish payments to providers, and it does not touch a $2.67 billion deal resolving subscriber antitrust claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS