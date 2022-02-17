Texas Power Co. Sues For Coverage Of Winter Storm Uri Suits

By Hope Patti (February 17, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- A Texas power generation cooperative told a federal court that a Hartford unit must defend it in lawsuits filed by customers claiming bodily injury and property damage caused by widespread outages during Winter Storm Uri, saying its policy expressly provides coverage for such damages. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner helped distribute meals last February to those impacted by Winter Storm Uri. An electric cooperative said Wednesday that Hartford must defend the company from suits filed by customers who claim the co-op's lack of preparation led to power outages that caused extensive injuries and property damage. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) In a complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS