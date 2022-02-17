Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Power Co. Sues For Coverage Of Winter Storm Uri Suits

By Hope Patti (February 17, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- A Texas power generation cooperative told a federal court that a Hartford unit must defend it in lawsuits filed by customers claiming bodily injury and property damage caused by widespread outages during Winter Storm Uri, saying its policy expressly provides coverage for such damages.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner helped distribute meals last February to those impacted by Winter Storm Uri. An electric cooperative said Wednesday that Hartford must defend the company from suits filed by customers who claim the co-op's lack of preparation led to power outages that caused extensive injuries and property damage. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

In a complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!