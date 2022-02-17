Ore. Urges 9th Circ. To Upend Citizenship Info-Sharing Rules

By Grace Dixon (February 17, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- Oregon and the city of Portland have urged the Ninth Circuit to strike a set of laws barring local policies that deter sharing citizenship information with the federal government, arguing that the statutes are unconstitutional even though the government stopped withholding funding to force compliance. The pair told the circuit court on Wednesday that 8 U.S. Code 1373 and 1644, two functionally equivalent federal statutes enacted in 1996 to bar attempts at the state and local levels to stop employees from sharing individuals' immigration status with the federal government, infringe on a 10th Amendment doctrine. Though the Biden administration is no...

