T-Mobile, Rival Clash Over Prepaid Tagline In TM Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (February 16, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- Simply Wireless Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. squared off in Virginia federal court Wednesday with the wireless product and service provider doubling down on allegations that T-Mobile illegally reaped billions of dollars after using an unregistered trademark under which Simply Wireless has sold products since 2002. The companies locked horns during a hearing on their motions for summary judgment before U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga, who did not indicate which way he was leaning but asked both sides several probing questions. At the end of Wednesday's in-person hearing, Judge Trenga said he will rule on the motions quickly. If he decides to send the...

