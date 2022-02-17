Tribal Officials Urge Justices To OK Arbitration In Loan Suit

By Andrew Westney (February 17, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake tribal officials have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Fourth Circuit decision refusing to allow arbitration of claims over loans from tribe-owned companies, saying the ruling underscored a circuit split over the interpretation of arbitration provisions in contracts. Sherry Treppa — the chairperson of the California-based Habematolel Pomo tribe's governing council — and other officials told the high court in a petition Monday that a Fourth Circuit panel wrongly denied the tribe's bid to compel arbitration in a proposed class action by Virginia residents, who claim they were charged illegally high interest on loans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS