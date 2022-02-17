1st Circ. Backs 25-Year Sentence For Tax Evader's Standoff

By Rachel Scharf (February 17, 2022, 3:12 PM EST) -- The First Circuit has upheld a 25-year prison term for a New Hampshire man who was convicted of tax fraud before leading an armed standoff with the U.S. Marshals Service, calling the punishment reasonable even though the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an enhanced sentencing law. A unanimous panel on Wednesday rejected an appeal from Edward Brown, 79, who has already served 13 years in prison for refusing to surrender following a 2007 conviction for tax evasion. Authorities ultimately nabbed Brown after a months-long standoff at his fortress-like home in Plainfield, New Hampshire, where they later found dozens of guns and...

