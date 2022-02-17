1st Circ. Partially Revives Salvadoran Mom's Bid To Stay In US

By Max Jaeger (February 17, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- An immigration appeals panel must consider whether "Salvadoran female small business owners" are a protected social group under U.S. immigration law, the First Circuit said in a published opinion Wednesday that partially revived a Central American mother and daughter's bid to stay in the U.S. The Board of Immigration Appeals failed to address the question on an appeal from Cecilia Raquel Gomez-Abrego and her minor daughter, identified in court papers as "K.R.H.G.," and must now decide whether it should go before Gomez-Abrego's immigration judge, the First Circuit said. The First Circuit ruling preserved Gomez-Abrego's bid to not be removed from the...

