Insurer Tells 9th Circ. It Wants In On Chevron Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 17, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- The National Union Fire Insurance Co. has asked the Ninth Circuit to allow it to intervene in Chevron's contamination lawsuit against a suspended California corporation, arguing that it was notified late about the corporation's inability to defend itself and the insurer's interests in court. An insurer asked the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco to let it intervene in Chevron's contamination lawsuit against a suspended California corporation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) In an opening brief filed on Wednesday, National Union asserted that despite Chevron's allegations that it notified the insurer about the lawsuit against Environmental Protection Corp. in June 2019, it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS