Pa. Ballpark Should Partly Win Fake Concert Suit, Judge Says

By Matthew Santoni (February 17, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate in Pennsylvania has recommended that the operator of a Pittsburgh-area minor-league baseball stadium win its state law claims in a lawsuit against a pair of men accused of promoting fake concerts and taking the stadium's money, according to court filings. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy filed a report recommending partial summary judgment in favor of Washington County Family Entertainment LLC against Romel Marcus — who allegedly pretended to be a promoter for artists including Wiz Khalifa, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos and Skrillex — and Shane A. Halls, who allegedly controlled the "Ming & Sons LLC" bank account that...

