State Farm Hits Tesla With $1.2M Suit Over Car, Garage Fire

By Ganesh Setty (February 17, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Two State Farm units sued Tesla Inc. in Indiana federal court, accusing the electric carmaker of negligently manufacturing a defective car that caught on fire while charging in the garage attached to a family's home, causing more than $1.2 million in damage. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. filed their complaint Wednesday on behalf of Dorothy and Randall Sencaj, owners of the Carmel, Indiana, home and 2016 Tesla Model S sedan, after State Farm had reimbursed them for the damages. According to the complaint, the Sencajs plugged in the Tesla's charger when they returned...

