Calif. Nursing Home Can't Arbitrate Patient Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (February 17, 2022, 2:37 PM EST) -- A California appellate panel on Wednesday denied a nursing home's bid to compel arbitration in a suit accusing the home of negligent care that caused a 66-year-old resident's death, ruling the facility couldn't enforce an arbitration agreement signed by the patient's wife. A three-judge panel on Wednesday upheld an Alameda County Superior Court's decision to keep claims brought by the family of Gary Naganuma out of arbitration. The trial court was correct to determine that his wife, Debbie Naganuma, lacked the authority to sign a contract with Windsor Healthcare Center of Oakland. Specifically, the facility could not prove that Gary Naganuma,...

