NatWest Unfairly Fired Compliance Pro For Cancer Diagnosis

By Silvia Martelli (February 17, 2022, 5:21 PM GMT) -- A former senior compliance officer has won her discrimination suit against NatWest Bank PLC after a London tribunal ruled that she was unfairly dismissed because of her diagnosis of bowel cancer. The Employment Tribunal said in a judgment on Feb. 11 that NatWest failed to show a fair reason for dismissing Adeline Willis, a senior banking professional in risk and compliance, two days after she had surgery to remove the malignant tumor. The dismissal was a decision "tainted with discrimination," Judge Spencer said. The judge rejected arguments by NatWest that Willis, who had worked for the bank for more than six years, was...

