Actor Accuses Disney Of Bias Over Vaccine Exemption Denial

By Patrick Hoff (February 17, 2022, 5:44 PM EST) -- An actor known for roles on "Prison Break" and "9-1-1" was discriminated against for his race and religious beliefs when Disney refused to grant him an exemption to COVID-19 vaccine requirements and subsequently fired him, according to a suit filed in California federal court. Rockmond Dunbar said Wednesday that since 2013, he has followed the teachings of the Church of Universal Wisdom, which, among other things, prohibits medical interventions that introduce disease into the body. When he requested a religious exemption to The Walt Disney Co.'s vaccine mandate on the set of "9-1-1," however, his beliefs were "openly mocked" and his...

