Three Crowns Expands Into Asia With New Singapore Office

By Caroline Simson (March 14, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Global arbitration firm Three Crowns has opened a new office in Singapore, its first in Asia, and it has recruited an alumnus of Shearman & Sterling as managing partner. The new office, which opened on Feb. 21, is led by Daryl Chew, who formerly headed Shearman & Sterling's Singapore office and was a partner in its international arbitration practice. This is the fifth office opened by Three Crowns, which already has offices in London; Paris; Washington, D.C.; and Bahrain. The move comes as the firm looks to establish a physical presence in Asia, where international arbitration has become increasingly important for...

