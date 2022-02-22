Fla. Fintech Payments Platform Qolo Hires First GC

By Madison Arnold (February 22, 2022, 1:20 PM EST) -- Qolo Inc., a Florida-based payments platform for fintech, has announced that it taken on a new general counsel with years of experience in similar roles. Qolo said last week that it hired Steve Zelinger, who was previously founding general counsel of Flux Financial cryptocurrency services, as its first general counsel. He has more than 35 years of experience in fintech, payments and ad technology and has been a law firm partner and federal prosecutor. "Throughout my career I've strived to support efforts leveraging payment solutions and new technology to help people and improve their welfare, especially the underserved and underbanked. I...

