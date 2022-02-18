Wealth Management Firm Taps LPL Financial Atty As Next GC

By Sue Reisinger (February 18, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. announced Friday the appointment of Amanda Hawley, formerly in-house counsel with LPL Financial, as its new general counsel. In this executive management role, Atria said, Hawley directs the legal, regulatory and compliance functions of the company and its 200 subsidiary broker-dealers across the country. Atria is a fast-growing wealth management solutions holding company with headquarters in New York, where Hawley is based. She reports to Doug Ketterer, CEO and founding partner. Hawley also joins Atria's executive committee and the executive committee of each subsidiary broker-dealer. "Atria has a proven leadership team with a deep commitment to transforming...

